Alpha Sigma Phi on probation, under investigation for multiple Code of Conduct violations

The Gamma Iota chapter of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity on campus is under judicial investigation by the Interfraternity Council and could lose official recognition pending the outcome.

According to the UA IFC website on standards and accountability, the investigation is focused on allegations of endangering, hazing, alcohol and violation of other published rules in the Student Code of Conduct.

Sergeant Cindy Spasoff and crime prevention officer Rene Hernandez of the University of Arizona Police Department said they could not comment on the details of the investigation or of the alleged misconduct because it is an active case. Police record is also currently unavailable pending the lead detective’s approval.

The fraternity is currently on interim loss of recognition, which means they temporarily can’t be identified as an official chapter under the UA IFC or take advantage of the benefits that membership standing entails until the accountability process is completed, according to fraternity and sorority programs director Trace Camacho.

“We are currently working with the university, chapter and alumni advisors to address the allegation and believe once resolved, the chapter will be a stronger partner and member of the University of Arizona community,” said Gordy Heminger, president and CEO of Alpha Sigma Phi national headquarters, in an email. “We’ve appreciated the professionalism and collaborative nature of the student affairs team and their commitment to partnering with Alpha Sigma Phi.”

President of the Gamma Iota chapter Tim O’Sullivan did not respond to requests for comment.

The Gamma Iota chapter was already under sanctions from earlier this year for issues in failing to register events involving alcohol with the fraternity and sorority programs office and for “off-campus conduct that a reasonable person would believe may present a risk or danger to the health, safety or security of the Board or university community or to the safety or security of the Board or university property,” according to the IFC website.

The website also states that the fraternity was required to give the executive board a presentation on responsible leadership, assign the executive board to give the chapter presentations on community respect and alcohol safety and obtain signatures from 75 percent of its members recognizing that they were given the presentations by Nov. 25, 2016.

