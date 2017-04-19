STRIVE club to hold panel discussion on free speech on college campuses

The Ayn Rand Institute, the University of Arizona STRIVE club and Turning Point Chapter, will be holding panel featuring Dave Rubin, Michael Shermer and Steve Simpson on April 19 discussing free speech. STRIVE is a student club that discusses political and philosophical issues.

The university is hosting a panel discussion this Wednesday on free speech in college campuses called 'Express Yourself or Suppress Yourself'.

The panel will feature comedian and political commentator Dave Rubin, publisher of Skeptic magazine Michael Shermer, and Director of Legal Studies at the Ayn Rand Institute, Steven Simpson.

"College used to be grounded in the inviolate principle that each of us should confront new ideas, speak our minds, and learn," reads the Facebook event page description. "Instead of 'express yourself,' a new view seems to be taking hold: Suppress yourself—or I’ll do it for you.”

The page references the riot that occurred at University California, Berkeley in reaction to Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos visiting campus, where approximately 1,500 people came to protest the event.

The Ayn Rand Institute, a national non-profit political organization, gathered the panel and organized a tour where the group is speaking at a number of universities throughout the nation. They have already been to the University of Southern California and University of Texas at Austin.

The Ayn Rand Institute contacted STRIVE in mid-February to begin planning a stop at UA.

STRIVE is a student club that meets once a week to discuss political and philosophical issues. The club was inspired by the famous libertarian author Ayn Rand.

"I wanted to start a club where people with all sorts of ideas could gather and challenge each other in the realm of philosophy," said Jennifer Minjarez, the president of STRIVE.

The panel will be held like an open forum, where anyone who attends has the opportunity to question or debate with the speakers.

"Our goal is simple: Get 150 thoughtful students in a room, with some awesome speakers," said Minjarez. " ... and offer them an opportunity to participate in the free speech debate that is happening on campuses across the country."

The Ayn Rand Institute has set aside books written by one of the speakers which they will give to the first 50 people who show up to the event.

The event is being held at 6 p.m. in the Cesar E. Chavez Building, room 110 on April 19. There is no cost of admission.

