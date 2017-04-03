POLICE BEAT: 4/3/17

Nothing serious

While driving down Broadway Boulevard, a University of Arizona Police Department officer noticed a brown Kia swerving on March 19 around 11:30 p.m.

The officer watched as the car crossed over the double yellow line, nearly hitting another car before correcting itself.

The officer activated his emergency lights, and before the vehicle came to a full stop, it came extremely close to hitting the guard rail, almost striking it multiple times.

When the Kia came to a stop, the officer approached and asked the driver for his license and registration.

The officer noticed the driver’s speech was slurred, he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a light odor of intoxicants.

When the officer asked the driver if he had anything to drink, the driver responded, “Yeah, one or two beers, but nothing serious.”

While conducting a warrants check, the officer noticed the driver pick up a water bottle and start drinking it extremely quickly.

The officer then conducted several sobriety tests, which the driver failed.

The driver was placed under arrest for impairment to the slightest degree and transported to UAPD for a deprivation period.

Fleeing arrest

A UAPD officer was parked on Campbell Avenue on March 16 around 3:30 p.m. when a car drove by at 20 mph over the speed limit.

The officer pulled up behind the blue Honda and activated his overhead emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop.

When the Honda driver refused to stop, UAPD dispatch advised that the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for disorderly conduct.

Additional units responded, attempting to get the driver to stop. One UAPD cruiser was even positioned diagonally in front of the Honda at a red light.

The driver proceeded, narrowly avoiding a collision, and UAPD determined she was actively fleeing.

UAPD decided to stop pursuing the Honda since the driver made decisions increasingly dangerous for officers and the public.

The following day around 7 a.m., UAPD officers headed to the driver’s apartment with an arrest warrant.

Officers entered the residence, notifying the driver of the warrant. She sat on her bed despite being told to stay in the front room.

As officers began to apply a wrist lock to place her arm behind her back, she resisted by making her arms rigid.

After being handcuffed, the woman was read her Miranda rights.

She admitted to the officers that she did, in fact, know they were attempting to pull her over but she knew she had done nothing wrong and didn’t feel like she needed to stop.

The driver was then taken to be booked for disorderly conduct.