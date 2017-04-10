POLICE BEAT: 4/9/17

Sweater weather?

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was called to the UA Bookstore around 10 a.m. on March 31 when an uncooperative female shoplifter was confronted by security.

The woman told the security employee she had to go to class and proceeded to leave the bookstore. The employee followed her to the Henry Koffler building until a UAPD officer made contact.

The security employee met with the officer and advised that the woman took a gray sweater from the bookstore and left without paying for it.

When police caught up with the shoplifter, she was still holding the gray sweater that said “Arizona” in blue. The woman admitted to taking the item without paying for it.

While the woman was read her Miranda rights, she told an officer that she went to the bookstore with the intention of going into Starbucks.

As she was walking toward Starbucks, she took the gray sweater hanging on a rack for sale, put it on and went into Starbucks. Then she ordered her drink and kept the sweater on as she walked toward the bookstore exit.

She told them she was cold and did not have enough money to buy the sweater. When UAPD police questioned her further, the woman was concerned about how long the investigation was going to take because she did not want to be late for class.

An officer then told her she should have thought of that before deciding to shoplift.

A UAPD officer cited her for shoplifting, released her and forwarded a code of conduct to the Dean of Students Office.

No shoes, dirty shirt, lots of problems

A UAPD officer was called to Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall around midnight on March 31 in reference to an intoxicated male with a cut on his head.

When police arrived, a resident assistant directed an officer to a bathroom. The door was open and the officer saw the man standing against the wall. The man was wearing black jeans, a blue button-down shirt and had no shoes on.

Police noted the man’s shirt was dirty, he had wet pants as if he had urinated himself and that he was swaying from side to side.

When police questioned the man about his head injury, the man simply stared. He appeared disoriented and reluctantly told police his name and date of birth.

Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene and checked the man’s head wound. He also had trouble answering their questions.

The man was transferred to Banner University Medical Center due to his confusion. TFD was unsure if it was due to his intoxication or head wound.

UAPD diverted the man to the Dean of Students Office for minor in possession of alcohol.