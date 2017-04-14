POLICE BEAT: 4/14/17

Noise complaints, not music this time

A University of Arizona Police Department officer reported to Colonia de la Paz Residence Hall in response to a loud verbal disturbance April 1.

The call came from a neighbor in the next room who reported hearing the yelling of “please stop” from a man and a woman.

Upon arriving, the officer knocked on the door. There was no immediate response.

Due to the nature of someone possibly being assaulted, the officer keyed into the room, and when entering, he saw a man and a woman standing in the corner of the room visibly upset.

They were both separated and interviewed separately. The male explained to the officer he had locked himself out of his room in Posada San Pedro and called his girlfriend so he could stay the night.

His girlfriend was partying off campus at the time and she did not immediately come home to let him in the room for the night.

Both parties denied any act of violence, assault, threats or damage of any property.

The officer also interviewed the reporting person who said she was awakened from sleep from the yelling. Both parties were educated on Arizona domestic violence laws.

Both got a code of conduct sent to the Dean of Students and agreed to solve their problem at a later time.

Found on bathroom floor, gets MIP

A UAPD officer responded to reports of a woman who was found on the bathroom floor and had hit her head on March 31 in Manzanita-Mohave Residence Hall.

The officer met with the resident assistant on the second floor, where the woman was located.

The officer noticed the woman had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her breath, had red, bloodshot and watery eyes, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

When the officer walked her back to her room, she swayed back and forth across the hallway.

Tucson Fire Department responded and said she was clear to stay in her room.

She was diverted to the Dean of Students for a minor in possession.