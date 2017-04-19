POBEAT: 04/19/17

Suspicious male in need of girlfriend

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to the UA Mall in reference to a suspicious male at 9 a.m. on April 11.

An officer found a man walking on the south side of the Student Union Memorial Center and made contact, asking for the man’s ID. The man responded that an unknown person stole his ID.

The officer advised the man UAPD was called to the area due to the man asking about girls on campus.

The man said, “Well, I’m looking for a girlfriend, so I wanted to know where to find them.”

The officer responded that most people would think that is an odd question, but the man didn’t seem to agree.

The man went on to tell police he played guitar and was trying to start a rock band. He added that Tucson was the best town he had ever seen and was going to stay.

The officer asked the man if he was on any medication. The man told police he ran out of his anxiety medication but that he was fine.

The man was advised that he needed a legitimate reason to be on UA property and that asking about girls was not a legitimate reason to be on campus.

Police had no legal reason to detain the man and allowed him to leave campus.

Ex-roommate drama

Officers were dispatched to the UAPD main station lobby at 7 p.m. on April 11 in reference to a threats report.

Police met with a UA student who received threatening textsm, which she suspected were from her ex-roommate.

She told police that her ex-roommate constantly spread negative rumors about her to other residents in their apartment complex.

The woman’s ex-roommate accused her of being “dirty” and “slutty,” and the woman told officers she could no longer take the bullying.

Earlier the same day, the woman received a text message from an unknown number. The unknown sender called the woman a “bitch” and said they had nude pictures of her.

UAPD officers visited the woman’s ex-roommate, who denied any involvement in the bullying but said living with the woman who reported the threat was a negative experience.

She told police she wanted to move on and did not want any further contact with the woman.

Police advised both women to cease any further contact with each other and to contact UAPD if there was any further information to report.

