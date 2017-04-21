POLICE BEAT: 4/21/17

Uber drunk

A University of Arizona Police Department officer saw a man throwing up in the back seat of an Uber parked next to the Likins Residence Hall on April 15.

The officer made contact with the vomiting man and smelled alcohol coming from his and his friend’s breath.

The vomiting man had an altered level of consciousness and was moaning, unable to speak or follow directions from the officer. The officer requested a medical assessment.

The officer spoke to the man’s friend, who helped him while he threw up.

The friend said he was partying at an off-campus apartment, which is why they had ordered an Uber. Tucson Fire Department and UA Emergency Medical Services arrived and decided the intoxicated man needed to be transported to Banner—University Medical Center.

The officer followed up with the man, who lives at Apache-Santa Cruz Residence Hall, and advised him that he was going to be diverted to the Dean of Students Office through the UA Misdemeanor Diversion Program for underage drinking.

The friend was also forwarded to the Dean of Students for his involvement.

Sleeping beauty

A UAPD officer was dispatched to check the welfare of a man found sleeping in the lobby of Colonia de la Paz Residence Hall on April 15.

The man was wearing only his underwear and had been sleeping for at least 20 minutes.

Upon arrival, the resident assistant walked the officer to where the man was lying on the couch, snoring.

The sleeping man did not wake up to the officer’s voice nor the sound of footsteps around him.

After a light sternal rub, the male responded and sat up.

He verbally identified himself as a 20-year-old from Norway and had no Arizona identification on him.

He explained to the officer he had an argument with his roommate and decided to sleep in the common room but was surprised when he saw he was in his underwear. UAPD dispatch advised the man was a student, and the RA confirmed he was a resident, as well.

The officer noticed the man’s eyes were red and there was an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath.

The man said he said he was OK and just drank too much the night before.

TFD evaluated him and found no cause for transport.

The man said he would like to participate in the UA Diversion Program so the officer diverted him on charge for an MIP and advised the RA of the outcome.