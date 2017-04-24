POLICE BEAT: 4/24/17

Locked doors

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was on patrol around 7 a.m. on April 13 when he noticed a UA student on campus that was currently serving a suspension barring him from UA grounds.

The UAPD officer kept visual contact with the suspect as he followed him deep into the campus.

The officer stopped the suspect and made an inquiry to the UA Dean of Students Office as to whether the suspect was allowed to be on campus grounds.

The former student was in fact not supposed to be on campus grounds as he had been serving an interim suspension for eviction from a UA dormitory.

While the officer conducted a pat-down of the suspect, he noticed a clanging of glass in the suspect’s backpack.

The officer checked the backpack to find a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon and a small amount of marijuana.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect agreed to a line of questions.

He admitted to knowing that he wasn’t supposed to be on campus but said that he needed to retrieve personal property in his former dorm.

Upon arrival, however, he noticed that the locks had been changed.

The suspect was then placed under arrest for second-degree trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol.

In order to retrieve his personal items in the future, the suspect needed to contact the Dean of Students Office to be escorted to his former dorm room.

Another novelty case

A UAPD officer was conducting traffic duty when they encountered a black truck driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone at around midnight on April 13.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the black truck at the corner of Broadway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue.

As the driver handed his license to the officer, the officer noticed another license in the driver’s wallet.

The driver claimed that the horizontal Ohio issued license was only a novelty given to them by a friend.

A quick call by the officer revealed that the Ohio driver’s license was indeed fake and while having the same name and date of birth of the driver, the birth year made the driver 21 years old.

The driver maintained that the license had never been used for entry into clubs or to purchase alcohol.

The driver was cited and released with two charges for possession of fictitious license and speeding.