POLICE BEAT: 4/17/17

Difficult times

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to a welfare check on a woman near the CVS on University Boulevard April 9.

A friend of the woman in distress made the call to police at 12:23 a.m. after she received concerning text messages from the woman that referenced suicide.

The police officer canvassed the area surrounding the store, but did not find the woman.

Upon calling back the woman’s friend, the woman was found near the water fountain in front of Old Main.

When the officer arrived, the woman appeared to be in better condition and explained to the officer that her suicidal thoughts had subsided.

The woman denied being under the influence of any intoxicants or other substances at the time and when sending the messages.

She agreed to speak with a member of a community health association who had confirmed that the woman was not a harm to herself at the moment.

The woman ended her night in the company of a friend and continued to walk around campus to ease her mind.

Partied too hard

A UAPD officer responded to a call from the Cochise Residence Hall April 9 to assist the Tucson Fire Department with a female UA student who was vomiting in the front lobby.

The UA emergency responders tried to render aid to the woman, but the student continued to dry heave and speak incoherently.

The woman was emitting strong intoxicant odors and needed to be transported to the hospital.

The UAPD attempted to contact a family member responsible for the female’s well-being, but the woman explained that her family situation was complicated.

Her mother could not be located, and the woman mostly resided with her sister in Queen Creek.

Because the woman did not have her phone, her sister also could not be contacted.

The woman told the officer that she had arrived at a party on Greek row and entered because it looked fun.

She assured the officer that all the alcohol she had consumed for the night was by her own free will.

The woman could not remember which fraternity she had visited and was diverted to the UA Misdemeanor Diversion program for underage drinking due to being only 17 years old.