POLICE BEAT: 4/28/17

“Don’t pick up, it’s mom”

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to a reference of harassment April 12.

A UA student reported her estranged mother contacted her work telephone several times in the past week after telling her mother to stop calling her workplace and interfering with her life.

She was afraid her mother would appear at her workplace and cause problems, which would have a negative impact on her employer.

The student wanted the incident documented, so she provided the officer with her mother’s phone number and said she wanted the calling to end.

The officer called the mother, who said she prays for her daughter every day and wanted her to give her a big hug.

She asked the officer to ask her daughter over for Easter.

The officer said they would pass on the message and advised the mother of an outstanding warrant for her arrest. The mother said she’d stop calling.

The officer told the student where to obtain an injunction against harassment if the calls continued.

Rice mystery

A UAPD officer was dispatched around 9 p.m. April 12 to Yavapai Residence Hall in reference to disorderly conduct.

He met with a communication director who escorted the officer up to a room where rice had been thrown throughout the dorm hall.

The director was convinced it was placed with the malicious intent in front of a foreign exchange student’s door.

The officer spoke to the student, who said he had not seen the rice. He told the officer he usually keeps to himself and didn’t know of anyone who would throw rice in front of his door.

The student was concerned that the action was discriminant toward his race and wanted to know who would had committed the act.

The officer also spoke to a woman in the dorm who said she witnessed two men holding a red box of rice saying “wouldn’t it be funny to pour rice in front of that door.”

The resident said she came out of her room later that day and saw rice everywhere.

She described one of the men as short with dark hair and a tan.

The officer spoke to the person fitting the description. He told the officer he didn’t recall the conversation, advising it might have been the third floor of the dorms, considering their numerous vandalism reports, but he did remember discarding the rice box.

The officer provided the foreign student with the information gathered from the investigation. He said he felt better knowing it may not have been intentional.