Contract for next UA president includes $600,000 starting salary, numerous benefits totaling to $988,000 a year

The sole finalist for the UA Presidential position Dr. Robert Robbins speaks during a press conference at the UA College of Medicine Phoenix on Tuesday, March 7. 2017.

The proposed multi-year employment contract for Dr. Robert C. Robbins, the sole finalist in the UA presidential search, includes a $600,000 starting salary plus numerous monetary benefits, all totaling out to approximately $988,000 a year.

The figures were published on the Regents' website prior to this week's board meeting, scheduled to begin Thursday, April 6 at the UA.

Robbins' base salary is $100,000 more than the yearly salary of outgoing UA president Ann Weaver Hart, which runs at $500,000 per year.

The currently proposed contract would run through June 1 of this year to June 30, 2020, but the contract notes that the board's chair may approve "reasonable and mutually acceptable" changes in the start date if they are deemed necessary.

The action item published on the Regents' website detailing the proposed contract breaks down both his salary and separate benefits:

$600,000 annual base salary

$70,000 annual housing allowance

$108,000 cash balance defined pension plan (18% of annual base salary)

$10,000 annual car allowance

$200,000 from an appointment to an Endowed Presidential Leadership Chair to be funded by private funds from the University of Arizona Foundation

Annual and multiple-year at-risk compensation to be assigned through a separate agreement entered no later than December 31, 2017.

