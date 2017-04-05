POLICE BEAT: 4/5/17

Sleeping on school grounds

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to the College of Pharmacy in reference to a man sleeping outside around noon on March 16.

As the officer approached the man, who was wearing a hoodie and shorts, the man began to wake up and, upon seeing the officer, muttered an expletive. Police had made previous contact with the man for the same reason, and because they knew he had a pocketknife, the officer asked the man to remove it and toss it out of arm’s reach.

The man appeared intoxicated, had a can of beer in his hoodie and told police he already consumed it. UAPD advised the man he was suspect in a Circle K theft. The officer placed the man in handcuffs and read him his Miranda rights.

The man told police he had gotten the beer earlier at a 7-Eleven but could not specify which one it was. He added that he hadn’t been in the Circle K in which the theft had taken place. When police told the man that the security camera footage showed him inside the store earlier that day, the man claimed their cameras were lying and continued to deny stealing any beer.

The man was issued a six-month exclusionary order for his continued failure to leave UA property and taken to Pima County Jail for loitering on school grounds.

Father of the year

UAPD officers were dispatched to the Campbell Avenue and Sixth Street intersection around 4 p.m. on March 17. UAPD officers were told a man had “passed out” at the wheel prior to their arrival. The driver was escorted to a curb prior to UAPD’s arrival.

A UAPD officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the driver’s breath while conducting a DUI worksheet. The officer administered several sobriety tests, which the driver failed. “As you have witnessed, I am not OK to drive,” the man told officers. “You already know it’s not OK for me to drive.”

Officers noted the driver became aggressive and began to use vulgar language.“I’m not fucking drunk, dude,” he said. Police informed the man he was under arrest and told him to place his hands behind his back. The man began to back up and said “absolutely not.”

An officer managed to place handcuffs on him without incident and informed dispatch the man was under arrest for DUI. Police removed an unopened bottle of vodka from the man’s pocket and transported him to UAPD station.

When officers asked the man if he would consent to additional tests, he consented.

Police informed him that any additional delay would be considered a refusal.

After a judge-approved blood test was obtained, the man was provided with his paperwork and released to his teenage son.