POBEAT: 04/26/17

Wall ball gone wrong

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was patrolling near the Main Library around 11 a.m. when he noticed a male repeatedly throwing a ball against the wall and catching it.

The officer approached the male, asking to speak with him.

“Yeah, what is the problem?” the man asked. The officer responded that he wanted to ask him a few questions and see his ID.

The man said he had a paper ID but the officer asked him for verbal identification.

The name and date of birth the man gave the officer came back with no match. Police finally looked at the man’s paper ID, which had a different birth date than the man originally claimed to have.

Dispatch advised the man had two active warrants and the man was placed under full custodial arrest.

As police walked him to a patrol vehicle, the man repeatedly called the officer a “fucking asshole” and claimed harassment.

When police searched the man’s belongings, they found needles, a blue glass pipe with burnt residue and broken up crystals inside.

The crystals tested positive for methamphetamine, and the man’s belongings were transported to UAPD.

The man was taken to Pima County Jail, where he was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and on three confirmed warrants with the possibility of additional criminal charges.

Egg on their face

A UAPD officer watched two speeding vehicles run a stop sign and red flashing lights around 1 a.m. on April 10.

The officer noted it looked as if the two vehicles were chasing each other and proceeded to perform a traffic stop on the second vehicle.

The driver immediately told the officer they were trying to flee a third vehicle that was throwing eggs at them, which cracked the car’s windshield.

The car had three additional occupants, one of whom had egg residue on them.

The occupants said they did not know who was throwing the eggs but that the vehicle in front of them was also trying to get away from the subject throwing the eggs.

The subjects who were throwing eggs were in a separate vehicle and went to an unknown location. A passenger showed the officer that the eggs were filled with confetti.

A man on a bicycle came up during the stop visibly upset. He had egg residue on his shirt and said someone threw eggs at him and his friend as they were riding their bikes.

The man said he wanted to prosecute if the subject throwing the eggs is located, but no arrests were made.

