InnovateUA will host several remote TEDx talks over the coming months before a large in-person presentation in fall.

UA will be streaming TED2017 live in the UA Bookstore and UA Mall on Thursday, April 27.

The event, organized by InnovateUA, will stream its first four sessions of talks occurring in Vancouver, Canada from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m in the UA Bookstore. The last two sessions will be streamed live on the UA Mall from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Each of the six sessions being streamed will have an average of six speakers.

The session themes are:

* Connection, Community

* Bugs and Bodies

* Mind, Meaning

* Planet, Protection

* Our Robotic Overlords

* The Human Response

“Tedx is all about spreading ideas that are worth sharing; college campuses are the perfect place for such an event, with aspiring young leaders and thinkers congregating around big ideas that will change our world in the next few years,” said Aarik Gulaya, director of marketing at InnovateUA, in an email.

NASA | NASA Planet Protection will be one topic during the upcoming TEDx talks.

The event is independently organized but licensed and will act as a precursor for a Tedx event on campus this fall that will feature in-person speakers hosted by InnovateUA.

“This TEDxLive event helps us bring awareness and the community we want to foster into our innovation and entrepreneurship mission campus-wide,” said Robert Johnson, senior director at InnovateUA, in an email.

UA hopes to continue to express this message when it raises the visibility of speakers from across the UA ecosystem in its own event in the coming semester.

“For students, TEDx talks are the catalyst to expose students to think big, think differently and answer the big questions we strive for here at our university,” Johnson said.

