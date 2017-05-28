ASUA hosts internship, engagement opportunities

Students for Sustainability members Sarah Bertram and Lia Ossanna collect trash and recycling from Spring Fling on April 10, 2016.

As students at a university that boasts a 100 percent engagement initiative, the possibilities for practical application of skills learned in the classroom are incredibly diverse. Not only are the research and real-world experiences rich, but the leadership opportunities, campus clubs and organizations are too.

Freshman Class Council is a gateway group into the Associated Students of the University of Arizona Senate, UA’s student government. Freshmen can represent their class in campus issues and accumulate the experience needed to become an ASUA senator.

The group can help familiarize freshmen with the UA campus and the problems they will need to solve. FCC also engages in several outreach and volunteer efforts to connect both Tucson and the campus.

Fifty freshmen are chosen each year to represent first-year students in weekly meetings and events. Those interested can fill out an application at visit the FCC website.

Campus Pantry is tackling the issue of food insecurity within the UA community. Their events provide students and staff with necessary nutritional items for free. The group partners with businesses and community organizations around town to source the food at little-to-no cost, and provide it to people who struggle with access to food.

Internship opportunities are available for students interested in learning how to operate small non-profits and even earning class credits. Otherwise, students can get involved by donating food and volunteering for the food drives. Find out more about how to get involved at the Campus Pantry website.

Pride Alliance provides resources for the LGBTQ community. The group operates out of the LGBTQ Resource Center in the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership on the fourth floor of the student union. Pride Alliance is also part of ASUA and aims to provide a safe space for members of the community while helping educate others on LGBTQ issues. The group hosts events for people to talk and interact with other people within the community.

There is no application for membership and Pride Alliance is open to everyone in the community. You can find an events calendar and address at the Pride Alliance website.

Feminists Organized to Resist, Create and Empower is the campus’ primary resource offering information and events centered around feminist ideals and values.

FORCE is open to all students regardless of gender, race or religion. In addition to providing information, the group also organizes events aimed at activism, engagement and awareness. One of FORCE’s biggest events is the annual Take Back the Night march to empower women and bring awareness to sexual assault.

The Women’s Resource Center, located on the fourth floor of the Student Union Memorial Center, supports FORCE as well as Students Promoting Empowerment and Consent and Voices on Planned Parenthood. SPEAC focuses on sexual assault, harassment and domestic violence while VOX handles reproductive freedom.

Membership is as easy as attending the clubs’ events, but applications for internships are available along with more information at the WRC website.

University Emergency Medical Services is a student-run emergency response team that works closely with the University of Arizona Police Department and Tucson Fire Department to provide first-on-the-scene medical attention. The group is tailored towards students entering the medical field, but all are welcome to join and will be trained to provide emergency care.

Students who apply and stick with the program can earn an EMT scholarship, provided their grades meet the requirements and they seek certification after the program. For more information on how to apply for UEMS, visit the UEMS website.

Students for Sustainability has a green thumb, or hand, in just about anything to do with preserving the environment. The group is comprised of nine committees focusing on different aspects of environmental conservation.

HydroCats promotes water conservation, the Garden Committee grows sustainable sources of food, Greening the Game helps maintain low levels of waste at sporting events and Food For All helps secure food sources for the entire community, to name a few.

Roughly 100 students participate in the organization, and events are hosted regularly. You can find a calendar and contact information to get involved at the SFS website.

Spring Fling organizers boast the claim of largest student-run carnival in the country. The three-day spring carnival takes over the UA Mall, offering rides, games and food for all who attend. The carnival also offers various clubs an opportunity to bring in some funds by hosting booths.

The carnival is organized by a team of eight student directors, who handle everything from business and logistics, to marketing.

There are plenty more positions through which students can help out, like the street team that helps keep the carnival running smoothly. Visit the Spring Fling website for more information on how to get involved.

Further details on programs listed above can be found online at the ASUA website. In addition to these programs, ASUA hosts a myriad of other clubs ranging in category from religion and politics, to culture and leadership.

