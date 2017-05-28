UA offers academic, career and health resources for students

Students work out in the Rec Center's group fitness class "Body Pump" on March 2. The Rec Center offers a plethora of group fitness classes every day of the week.

A lot goes into college life. Between classes, jobs and staying healthy, it can get pretty rough. That’s why the UA provides students with a variety of academic, financial and health-related services. These resources expand constantly and work to increase student success and engagement across campus. Student services can be found through the UA website under the current students tab.

Think Tank is a tutoring service staffed by 200 students, graduate assistants and professionals. Students can drop in to one of the Think Tank centers spread across campus in common areas like Park Student Union and Bear Down Gym. The tutoring service also offers online resources.

Students can schedule an appointment with a specific tutor. The math department, for example, offers two-hour sessions meant to prepare students for individual tests.

The Think Tank team also offers informational sessions to groups. These sessions cover topics ranging from stress management to organizational skills. They also hold workshops on matters such as plagiarism awareness.

Students with ADHD or other learning challenges can seek additional help at the Strategic Alternative Learning Techniques Center, located near the Student Union Memorial Center. At SALT, students and staff serve UA students who might need more specialized help. According to the SALT 2015 Fact Book, the center serves hundreds of students every year, providing many with program scholarships. Tutoring is conducted both one-on-one and in small groups.

In an effort to help students surmount the costs of tuition, housing, study abroad and fees, the UA’s Scholarship Universe streamlines the scholarship search process. On the Scholarship Universe website, students enter basic facts about themselves—college of study, GPA, background, etc. The search then matches them with qualifying scholarships and often times streamlines the application itself.

The site features UA-funded scholarships, as well as non-UA opportunities. Students brought in a total of more than $2 million in non-UA funding last year alone.

UA’s award-winning Recreation Center occupies 210,000 square feet on the south side of campus. The center is a flourishing social hub for students to swim, enjoy gym equipment and participate in fitness classes. Indoor equipment may be rented using a CatCard.

All UA students enrolled in classes have a basic campus recreation membership, paid for in standard fees.

However, for $79 a semester, students can enjoy access to unlimited group fitness classes and a locker. Group fitness classes include various types of yoga, Zumba, cycling and kickboxing. Students also receive a reduced price on guest passes and family memberships.The UA Campus Health Center offers students medical care at a discounted student rate.

Students may walk in or book an appointment online and be seen by a doctor at the facility. The center is equipped for x-rays, general wellness checks, clearing students for study abroad trips and a variety of other services. After receiving care, students can pick up prescriptions right in the center, charging the expenses to their Bursar’s account.

UA’s Counseling and Psych Services is intended to guide students toward their educational goals by supporting them throughout personal issues.

The center is run by licensed professionals who work with students dealing with anxiety, depression, alcohol and drug concerns and other issues.

Upon their first visit, students should expect to meet with a triage counselor to discuss concerns. From there, the individual will be directed toward more individualized services.

Triage counselors offer walk-in hours, but CAPS recommends making an appointment online. Some students have found that these appointments are usually booked a few weeks out.

The UA is working to increase the number of free visits and limit the costs students pay for these services. CAPS is located on the third floor of the Campus Health Center.

Throughout the school year, the UA offers students additional services, like Finals Survival Week. During this week, bounce houses and slides are set up on the mall, free snacks are offered and booths are set up with various activities. For the week, puppies are also distributed across campus—a student favorite.

New students should look to take advantage of these helpful tools offered by the UA by speaking with their RAs, going online and asking their counselors.