POBEAT: 05/03/17

Retesting not allowed

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was called to conduct sobriety tests on a traffic stop around 4 a.m. on April 19.

The male driver was leaning against the trunk of his car and was not cooperative when the UAPD officer asked if he would submit to field sobriety tests.

Eventually, he agreed and failed multiple sobriety tests and asked if he could “try again.”

During the tests, the man admitted to drinking alcohol and was placed under arrest shortly after.

The UAPD officer walked the man to a patrol car, where police searched his pockets. Throughout the search, the man repeatedly leaned forward and rested his head and chest on the UAPD vehicle.

Police advised him to stop leaning on the vehicle and completed the search. When the officer found nothing, the man was transported to the UAPD station.

After a depravation period, the man was cited and released for DUI to the slightest degree and was released the next morning.

Hat fetish

A UAPD officer responded to the UA Bookstore around 2 p.m. on April 19 when security began to chase a male shoplifter.

As the officer approached the scene, he saw three bookstore loss prevention officials standing next to the man.

The man was not a UA student and was very emotional, continuously placing his hands in his pockets.

He began to cry and lean against a wall, moving toward the officer.

The officer placed the man in handcuffs shortly after and told him he was being detained. The man responded, “I’m sorry, I don’t want to go to jail” and said he had bipolar disorder.

Police read the man his Miranda rights and asked why he was in the bookstore.

The man said he came to “look around” and that he noticed the hats on display. He told the officer he had a “hat fetish.”

He decided to take a backpack and just before leaving put two UA ball caps into it. Before leaving he was confronted by bookstore employees and told them he “bought these a couple of days ago.”

Police found four unused syringes and a pipe in his personal backpack, and he told police he had the “lowest type of diabetes.” He also said he takes insulin and used the pipe to smoke marijuana.

The man was charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia and was booked on three additional confirmed TPD warrants.

The total amount for the recovered items was $114.97.

