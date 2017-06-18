POLICE BEAT: 6/14/17

Showing him the law

A University of Arizona Police Department officer noticed a man walking around Stone Avenue carrying an open can of beer around 11:15 a.m. May 10.

The officer told the man to make sure he didn’t drink the beer in public and the man asked, “Where does it say that?”

The officer informed the man Arizona law says it’s a criminal offense to consume liquor in public and that he could be arrested for doing it.

The man asked the officer to show him the law. The officer said he would read it to the man but was not able to show him as it was on his phone.

While looking up the statute, the man began lifting up the can of beer to his mouth and began to drink it.

The officer had the man place the can of beer on the sidewalk and put him in handcuffs.

When police questioned the man as to why he drank the beer after being told not to, he responded, “Because you didn’t show me the law.”

The man was intoxicated and did not understand why he was being arrested. He continued to say he had done nothing wrong.

A UAPD officer asked the man where he was from and he responded, “Everywhere.”

When the man was placed in a UAPD patrol vehicle, an officer showed the statute to him so he could read it. The man said he still believed he did nothing wrong.

He was transported to Pima County Jail where he was booked for consuming alcohol in public.

Astronomical passion

A UAPD officer responded to the Steward Observatory in reference to a disruptive woman around noon May 10.

A program coordinator told police the woman was making her and her assistant uncomfortable by talking loudly on her cell phone during lectures.

The woman has attend all the Thursday lectures since April 20.

The woman would call the office phone numerous times to ask for information about global warming and supernovas, yelling into the phone demanding the information.

According to the program coordinator, the woman had shown up to the office and banged on the window demanding information on a number of topics within astronomy.

After calling one astronomy professor a “piece of shit,” the program coordinator called UAPD to report she and her colleagues felt threatened by the woman.

Police called the woman and informed her that her behavior made the Steward Observatory staff uncomfortable. She was still allowed to attend lectures, but if she proceeded to be disruptive in the future, UAPD would be called to speak with her.

The woman told police she was not aware of this and she would not be disruptive again.