POLICE BEAT: 6/28/17

Illegal conduct at Illegal Pete’s

A University of Arizona Police Department officer responded to Illegal Pete’s in reference to a man who would not leave the property around 10 p.m. on June 9.

According to the bartender, the man entered Illegal Pete’s already intoxicated and was not served any alcohol.

He began to sleep at a table, ignoring multiple requests to leave.

An officer approached the man, advised he needed to leave and that he was trespassing.

The man stood up to leave and then sat down at a different table, ignoring police.

The man began to exhibit mood swings when the officer persisted that the man needed to leave, yelling, “Who the fuck are you?” to police.

The officer said he was the police and that he was ordering the man to leave immediately.

Despite police orders, the man continued to ignore the requests to leave.

Police began to forcibly remove the man from Illegal Pete’s, grabbing the man’s wrist to escort him out.

Trying to resist, the man fell to the ground, was ordered to stop resisting and was handcuffed without further incident.

The man was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail for criminal trespassing.

These are not the reports you're looking for

A UAPD officer was dispatched to the Marshall Building in reference to a suspicious man around 3 p.m. on June 13.

The subject was described as white, in his 40s, tall and with a tattoo on his upper arm.

He approached a UA student, reached out to shake her hand, telling her he had reports that would be good for a journalism student and that he wanted her to come look at the reports in his car.

He pointed to a white car parked in the school’s lot and the student told the man “no,” she did not want to look at the reports.

The man responded, “It will only take three minutes,” and the student again said “no,” and ran back into the Marshall Building.

UAPD is looking into doing a composite sketch on the subject.