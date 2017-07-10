Recent UA grad beaten to death in Greece

Recent UA graduate Bakari Henderson was beaten to death by a crowd of 10 people at a bar in Greece early Friday morning.

While police have yet to determine the cause of the fight, they have arrested four suspects according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini. Two of the suspects, a 34-year-old Greek man and a 32-year-old British man, worked at the bar as a bartender and bouncer, respectively. The other two suspects are 22-year-old Serbian men.

Henderson was pronounced dead at a local hospital on the island of Zakynthos where he was working on a photo shoot to promote his new clothing line.

Originally from Austin, Henderson graduated from UA in May with a bachelor's in Business Finance and Entrepreneurship.

"Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people," his family said in a statement. "He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life and lived it to the fullest."

"Our hearts and prayers are with his friends and family," said UA President Robert C. Robbins in a statement sent to the UA community Friday afternoon. "I can only imagine the deep sense of loss they must be feeling at his untimely death. It is always a tragedy when a young life ends before it has really yet to begin."

Robbins said the Dean of Students Office is reaching out to students who may have known Henderson to offer support.