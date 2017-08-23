POLICE BEAT: 8/21/17

Throwing a tantrum

The University of Arizona Police Department was called in reference to a man who was reportedly throwing objects at passing cars near Sixth Street and Euclid Avenue Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

A UAPD officer circulated the area and found the man who fit the description sitting on a curb, drinking from a glass bottle.

The officer noted the man had slurred speech, a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his mouth and was belligerent, telling police to “fuck off” and “leave him alone” when they ordered him to stop.

When police informed him he matched the description of an individual who had been seen throwing items at passing vehicles, he denied throwing items at vehicles and didn’t know why someone would say he had been.

Police asked for the man’s name several times, informing him they would have to take him to jail and book him as a “John Doe” if he refused to provide his name.

Finally, the man told police his name and birth date and a warrants check was made, returning with multiple contacts from Tucson Police Department and a suspended Arizona driver’s license.

The man was arrested, cited and released for consuming spirituous liquor in public.

AZ-SO move-in woes

A UAPD officer responded to Arizona-Sonora Residence Hall in reference to the report of an incident during move-in Aug. 12 around 9:30 a.m.

Police met a woman in a black Toyota who had caused a collision with a man in a black Volkswagen. The officer noted she was agitated by the move-in process and parking and was irate with police and other volunteers and employees on the scene.

The woman told police she was traveling on the bike path and had parked behind the man’s Volkswagen, exiting to begin the process of unloading the truck.

An unknown member of the parking staff approached her and demanded she move her vehicle out of the way, as it was blocking other vehicles.

The woman began to pull out further onto the bike path when the passenger side of her Toyota collided with the driver’s side rear bumper of the man’s Volkswagen.

The damage on the woman’s vehicle extended from the front passenger door to the rear door and damage was also located on the Volkswagen’s side rear bumper.

The woman told police she wanted the staff overseeing the parking held accountable for the collision, as they did not direct her when she readjusted her Toyota.

The woman said a “guy” had told her to move her vehicle but stated he “conveniently disappeared” after the collision occurred, but no staff supervisors knew anyone matching that description.