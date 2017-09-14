ASUA Senate notebook Sept. 13: Club funds, event applications and community support

The Associated Student of the University of Arizona Senate approved funding for Eller Make A Difference Day during their regular meeting Sept. 13. Eller Make A Difference Day is a two-day event on Oct. 20 and 21.

“We send students to different engagements in town, whether it be the Reid Park Zoo, Ben’s Bells, Beads of Courage through Eller,” Caitlin Barner, the community outreach student manager for Eller Make a Difference Day, said to the senate. Barnes requested funding for transportation, t-shirts and other event equipment.

The senate approved the weekly budget and the Appropriation Board’s consent agenda. The Appropriations Board had a meeting Monday in which they approved nearly $17,500 for clubs that need funds for conferences, room fees and events.

Administrative Vice President Lorenzo Johnson said the Bear Down Camp executive applications are open Thursday, Sept. 14. If students want to apply, they should go to the ASUA website. He also said Spring Fling assistant, Campus Pantry and Students for Sustainability applications are live. ASUA is hiring a new club advocate as well.

ASUA President Matt Lubisich said at least 25 people wrote out to their local congressman 10 minutes after he sent out the DACA campaign for policy. He is working with the LGBTQ administration and they will light up block A on the Student Union in celebration and support of Arizona Pride Week.

It was also announced SafeRide is undergoing an application switch and will only be accepting calls until the transition is complete.