ASUA holds meeting, addresses DACA and tables budget

Social & Behavioral Sciences Senator Alexander Relich speaks to his fellow senators during the ASUA meeting on Sept. 6.

The ASUA senate voted to release a statement supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students at the University of Arizona during their regular meeting this week Wednesday, Sept. 6. They also tabled their budget due to a typo in salary and approved a list of comedians to speak on campus this year.

During the meeting the council approved an updated version of the ASUA Supreme Court rules, as well as vote to release a response to the politically charged events in Charlottesville, North Carolina.

Over the dissent of Senator Alexander Relich, who believed $20,000 in speaker fees would be better spent on academic presentations, the council voted to approve a list of comedians to speak at the UA fulfilling the commitment to entertain students of the Wildcat Entertainment Board.

Senator Anna Woolridge introduced and successfully passed a resolution laying out ASUA’s support for and commitment to DACA students.

Over the dissent of Relich, the ASUA specifically called upon the Arizona Board of Regents to provide DACA students in-state tuition and for the UA to help establish private scholarship funds to help DACA students pursue their education.

“We stand in solidarity with these students,” Woolridge said.

While President Matt Lubisich was not able to attend the meeting, Administrative Vice President Lorenzo Johnson read a statement from Lubisich.

Lubisich wrote that a new scholarship fund for DACA students will be established in cooperation with private entities.

Lubisich also updated the council about the sustainability commission, which was established to carry out President Dr. Robert Robbins goals for sustainability on campus. The commission has been structured and the university has added disability access items as part of deferred maintenance spending secured by funding from the state legislature.

McGarey expressed to the council his desire to expand the club fair as well as his hope to closely cooperate with the Graduate Professional Student Council, who had a representative attend the meeting.

In the coming weeks, the ASUA will meet with UA CFO Greg Goldman, Provost Andrew Comrie, President Robert Robbins, Senior Diversity Officer Jesus Trevino and other administration officials.

ASUA senators continue to reach out to their constituents and administration members to implement the agendas they were elected on.

