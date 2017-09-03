ASUA Senate eliminates positions for non-undergraduate programs

The senators of ASUA meet on March 1 to discuss student costs and club funding in the Pima Room at the Student Union. The ASUA Senate eliminated four positions for programs without undergraduate programs.

The University of Arizona student body senate passed a referendum that eliminates four graduate colleges from the senate at their first Wednesday meeting of the semester, Aug. 30.

The Graduate College and the colleges of optical science, pharmacy and law, were the four graduate colleges eliminated from the Associated Students of the University of Arizona Senate.

The senate voted to eliminate the positions due to the lack of undergraduate colleges within them, said ASUA President Matt Lubisich.

RELATED: Welcome letter from ASUA President Matt Lubisich

“We got rid of it to make the system better,” Lubisich said. “Now we don’t have undergraduates who aren’t representing a college that doesn’t have an undergraduate college.”

ASUA represents the undergraduate colleges. The senate consists of 15 elected members of the student body and one faculty or staff member appointed by the ASUA President and approved by the senate.

Graduate colleges are represented through the Graduate and Professional Student Council. ASUA and GPSC work together on both undergraduate and graduate issues.

RELATED: ASUA student government addresses UA student concerns

According to the referendum, “if no one is elected from a college, then the respective student leadership will fill any vacant positions by appointment, approved by at least two-thirds of the sitting senate.”

If one of the undergraduate colleges' leadership isn’t recognized by the senate, or there isn’t representation, then an interview process by the senate's leadership will occur to fill in the vacant seat, which is confirmed by the ASUA president.

“The goal of it is to have every student represented by their college, no matter how small or how big,” said ASUA Senate Whip Matt Rein.

Follow the Daily Wildcat on Twitter.