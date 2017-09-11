Local group holds vigil for DACA

Senior Pastor Dottie Escobedo-Frank welcomes the crowd to the Catalina United Methodist Church for the DACA Vigil on Sept. 10. Escobedo-Frank told the crowd how her grandmother came across the Rio Grande River pregnant to have her son, Escobedo-Frank's father, in America so that he could avoid the violence of Mexico.

Tucsonans came together Sunday night for a prayer vigil in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients at Catalina United Methodist Church.

The service took place in response to the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program, potentially affecting the nearly 800,000 individuals enrolled. Some of those 800,000 are students who makeup part of the Tucson community.

Attendees received postcards and flyers with Arizona's legislator's contact information so they could reach out to them on behalf of DACA recipients.

The vigil began with each attendee holding a candle and a prayer-flyer gathered in a grassy patch to listen to a musician, Pablo Peregrina, play requests.

Peregrina, a first generation immigrant from Nogales, Sonora, is a self-employed tile artisan and musician. He said his music is his way of changing others' ways of thinking. Because of that, he considers himself someone who sings for the voices of others.

“When I started playing guitar, I said ‘I wanna be somebody,’" Peregrina said. "I didn’t know this is what I would be doing but it’s emotional. It’s emotional sometimes too [when] everybody gathers singing ‘hallelujah.’ This is one of many, many places that I’ve played, and it’s a good feeling.”

Cyrus Norcross | The Daily Wildcat Reverend Hannah Adair Bonner speaks out about the Catalina United Methodist Church and how they are supporting those affected by President Trump's decision to end DACA. "A border is nothing more than a line drawn by man . . . with violence," Bonner said.

Several speakers spoke about resources and support for individuals under DACA and Dreamers. One of the speakers, Cassandra Becerra, stood in for Congressman Raul Grivalva, who could not attend because he was in Washington D.C.

Becerra shared her story of being an immigrant and about the feeling of uncertainty Dreamers face.

“One thing that is certain, however, in all of our hearts is that Tucson shows up when somebody needs up," Becerra said. "They show up for immigrant rights, they show up for LGBT, for veterans. For everyone in our community who needs us, they show up. And that’s what’s happening here tonight.”

Clergy members then took over the proceedings, reciting scripture passages alternatively in English and Spanish, about immigrants and loving thy neighbor. A prayer in which the crowd responded in unity followed.

Later in the evening, the crowd turned on the flashlights from its phones and sang along to “Amazing Grace” in harmony. While the event was billed as a candlelight vigil, candles were eschewed due to wind.

Cyrus Norcross | The Daily Wildcat Paublo Peregirina, troubadour and activist, sings songs of equality and human rights at Catalina United Methodist Church on Sept. 10. The crowd stomped their feet to the beat while he sang.

The night ended in two prayers, one in English, the other in Spanish.

Matt Doolen of Catalina United Methodist Church planned the event. Doolen reached out to pastors after hearing about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind DACA.

“I know people that are very afraid about what’s going to happen if DACA is rescinded and I could really feel it in my heart that we need to help these people," Doolen said. "We need to do something to show we support them and they’re important and we’re there for them as well.”

Reverend Dottie Escobedo-Frank, one of Catalina Methodist Church’s pastors, wanted to show DACA recipients and Dreamers that they are not alone.

“The vigil is for the people of Tucson and the religious community to gather together and to pray, to give hope, and to encourage people," Escobedo-Frank said. "It’s a really scary time for a lot of families and in Tucson, in our area, it’s a deep and far-reaching problem for us.”

Escobedo-Frank said she hopes that in the future, people connected to the DACA and Dreamer community can give back and help those in need.

