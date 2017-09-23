The employers are coming: Fall Career Days is almost here

From Monday, Sept. 25, to Wednesday, Sept. 27, the University of Arizona will be holding Fall Career Days. More than 180 employers will be on hand to meet and potentially make internship or job offers to students.

The Grand Ballroom of the Student Union Memorial Center will host Fall Career Days, the University of Arizona's largest career event of the year. The fair takes place over three days, Sept. 25 to 27.

The career fair is designed to connect students with employers for internship and job opportunities, both full- and part-time. Employers are primarily looking for undergraduate students; however, the fair is open to the public, including alumni and Pima Community College students.

Student Engagement and Career Development Team member Morgan McClincy strongly encouraged all students to attend.

“It’s a really great opportunity to meet employers,” she said. "Network, experience talking to employers, even for freshmen to learn what it means to approach an employer.”

Each day of the event has a specific focus. On Monday, Sept. 25, the fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. and focus on non-profit and public service sector careers. Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. is for all majors. The Wednesday session is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is geared toward STEM students. Some employers will have tables for multiple days, and students are invited to attend each day, regardless of major or focus.

With 182 employers currently listed to have tables at the event, McClincy said the UA is on major corporations' radars, due mostly to students' hard work. “The employers are there because they really want to meet with Wildcats,” she said.

Each employer pays a registration fee to have a table at the event. The fee ranges from $825 for corporate companies to $575 for non-profit and government employers. In other words, companies are invested in finding interns and employees.

Each company also goes through a vetting process, conducted by the Office of Student Engagement and Career Development. The filtering process strives to ensure only quality employers with equally desirable employment opportunities will be attending the fair.

This year, the featured employers are Insight Global, Altria, American Express and Freeport-McMoran. Other employers that will be tabling include Amazon, American Airlines, Climatec, Microsoft and NASA. A full list of the attending employers is available on the “Career Fair Plus” app and handshake.com. These sites also include short biographies of each company, table locations and schedule changes.

For students feeling unprepared for this career opportunity, McClincy has some expert advice:

· Research employers who are going to be present. See who you want to speak with and learn a little about the company.

· Wear proper attire. It's important to come looking your best and professional.

· Have a prepared resume. Make sure to bring plenty of copies.

McClincy strongly advised a visit to the Student Engagement and Career Development office, located on the fourth floor of the SUMC. While there, students can find help with resume writing, advice from guest employers, practice their elevator pitches and work on their handshakes. The office will be holding labs and preparation events every day prior to Career Days, but drop-ins are also welcome.

For students still nervous, the Student Engagement team will also have a table at the fair all three days. It will be located near the front of the ballroom and available to help students with any questions or concerns.

For her part, McClincy was optimistic. “There are tons of success stories from past Career Fairs," she said. "We really encourage all students to attend, even if it’s just to see what a career fair is.”

