Long time UA employee steps in as Interim Director of Housing

As the University of Arizona continues its search for a permanent director of Housing and Residential Life, Amanda Kraus acclimates herself to her new role as interim director for the fall 2017 semester. As director, Kraus is in charge of providing living and learning opportunities for the 7,000-some students who live in residence halls on the UA campus.

In her directorial position, Kraus works as an administrator, seeing how students interact with the department. In an interview, Kraus said, “Ultimately, a residential experience contributes to student success and retention, helps them learn about themselves, living with diverse people, living with other people, learning about the impact they make in the community.”

Kraus' department manages many facets of life on campus. In addition to providing a safe place to live, HRL oversees live-in staff, resident assistants, security, and custodial staff.

When asked if she noticed any changes since Kraus took over as interim director, second year RA Genevieve Wahlert said, “... we’re getting a lot of emails, [but it’s] a very welcoming environment, so I appreciate it.”

Kraus also communicates with faculty to ensure that education and academics are present in the halls. The many engagement opportunities provided by HRL aim to allow students to grow and develop during their time at the UA.

As interim director, Kraus highlights the more communicative aspect of her job. Whereas a permanent director might focus steering the department in a specific direction, Kraus says she focuses on, “where the department is at, what their priorities are, [and] what are the goals that they have.”

Kraus regularly meets with staff who specialize in different areas of the department and works on communicating with them so that they may discuss issues and determine solutions. “A big part of being an interim I think is understanding and listening. Figuring out what’s important and how I can be helpful,” she said.

At the director level, Kraus feels her job is not as hands on, but rather one that requires her to facilitate communication between the HRE and the university as a whole.

Kraus’ aptitude for working well with others and clear advocacy for student success made her a clear fir for the role of interim director. The Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Kendall Washington White, described Kraus as, “...a great colleague and thoughtful leader, and enjoys opportunities to serve the institution, and she cares deeply about the mission of Housing and Residential Life, the people who are employed, and the precious cargo also known as the student residents.”

Some of Kraus’ goals for her time as interim director include creating educated citizens of the campus and, “to provide... in our case the majority of students are in their first year… a safe place to learn and grow and explore.” These ideas come to fruition through educational and social programs available in the residence halls as well as in specific theme communities.

Students may already be familiar with Kraus’s work around campus. In addition to acting as the HRL Director, Kraus is also the Director of Disability Resources, working to create a safe and inclusive campus for all students.

The Disability Resources Center helps students with necessary individual accommodations. As both the director of HRL and the DRC, Kraus takes an active role in planning and making certain that buildings on campus are made to support all students.

The DRC also protects the rights of disabled employees, an important service that’s rarely covered on college campuses.

When asked how she manages to balance her myriad responsibilities, Kraus gave all the credit to her colleagues, who she described as competent and intelligent. Both the Department of Housing and Residential Life and the Department of Disability Resources are staffed with experienced workers who aim to ensure a high quality collegiate experience for all students.

Kraus also remarked on the natural overlap between her roles. As Director of Disability Resources, Kraus had previously worked with the Department of Housing and Residential Life, figuring out ways to accommodate disabled students and secure them a successful experience living on campus. Both HRL and DRC aim to create policies that support the social and academic success of UA students.

As interim director, Kraus’ role is not permanent. When asked what qualities she would like to see in her successor, Kraus mentioned several technical abilities the person should possess, including a background in student development, new ways of attracting students and a desire to increase HRL’s presence on campus.

But Kraus also touched on more sensitive aspects as well. She'd like to see someone who demonstrates an appreciation of students. Someone who knows how to support the diverse array of students who live in the residence halls and promote inclusion. Ultimately, Kraus said this person needs to “understands how special… your college years are.”

