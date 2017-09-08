POLICE BEAT: 9/6/17

Just hanging out

A University of Arizona Police Department officer searched Sixth Street Parking Garage around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27 after receiving a trouble call in reference to a woman screaming.

As he drove to the fourth level in search for someone in distress, he noticed two men duck behind a silver truck as soon as he approached.

The officer made contact with the men who were still crouched behind the truck and asked them what they were up to.

The men said they were just hanging out and hid because they were caught off guard.

The officer asked what they had to be caught off guard about. They responded that they didn’t know, they were just surprised.

He noticed a black backpack at the men’s feet and directed them to go stand in front of his vehicle.

The men complied and gave their drivers licenses to the officer to confirm their identities.

The officer told the men he knew what they were doing in the garage and would like them to be honest.

One of the men told police he and his friend had been smoking marijuana prior to the officer’s arrival and that there were approximately 2.2 grams of marijuana in his backpack along with a glass pipe they used to smoke the marijuana.

Police took possession of the marijuana and pipe. An officer informed the men they would be diverted to the Dean of Students for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A bike for a bagel

A UAPD officer made contact with a student who had his bike stolen while inside Bagel Talk around 11 a.m. on Aug. 26.

The student told police he parked his bike at the south side of the Park Student Union before entering Bagel Talk.

He said he didn’t lock his bike since he didn’t think he would be in the store for long.

When he returned five minutes later, his bike was gone.

He told police he ran east onto Park Avenue and saw a man, 30 to 40 years old, wearing 1980s-style big sunglasses riding away on his bike.

It was then that he yelled, “Hey, that’s my bike,” and the man turned to look at him but started pedaling faster. Shortly after, the student lost sight of the man.

He told police he would like to prosecute if the suspect is located and was issued a victim rights form.