POBEAT: 09/27/17

A University of Arizona police vehicle sits on Park Avenue on the UA campus on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Wildcat flu

A University of Arizona Police Department officer encountered a man vomiting into a trash can east of the Administration building at approximately 9 p.m. on while patrolling the area Sept. 8.

A woman was with him, and when they saw police they began walking away.

The officer exited the vehicle and asked them to sit down on a bench.

The woman told police the man was her boyfriend and that he was sick with food poisoning. However, the officer noticed that as the man walked to the bench he was unsteady on his feet.

Police asked for his ID and he began to fumble around with his pants, eventually finding his pocket and taking out his wallet.

He then flipped past his ID in his wallet and his girlfriend had to point out that he missed the ID.

Once the man was identified, his girlfriend told police they were coming from date dash, but he was just sick with the “wildcat flu” going around campus.

The man had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and told police he was OK and wanted a tissue for his nose.

The officer smelled alcohol on his breath and initiated a sobriety test, but was unable to finish it due to the man suddenly becoming sick.

Police requested EMS respond to evaluate the man who admitted to having had five or six shots of alcohol.

He vomited once more and was transported to Banner University Medical Center where his condition improved.

Police informed the man he’d be charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

Fire extinguisher vandalism

UAPD officers responded to Pueblo de la Cienega Residence Hall around 3 a.m. on Sept. 7 for the report of a fire alarm around 3 a.m. after a fire alarm on Sept. 7.

Police walked past evacuated students, entered the building and saw smoke near the ceiling in a first-floor hallway.

They approached the courtyard where they saw smoke hanging in the air.

The alarm originated from the third floor. When officers reached the top of the stairs, they found a fire extinguisher sitting in front of a hallway door on the ground.

There was a large amount of white powdery substance all over the floor, and upon further inspection, police concluded someone had discharged the fire extinguisher from a second- or third-floor balcony, setting off the fire alarm.

Continuing their search, police found decorations and personal property littered all over the north hallway.

According to police, it looked as if someone had walked through the hallway and ripped down items and information bulletins off the wall. There was additional damage on the southeast corner of the floor.

