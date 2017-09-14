Companies offer week of workshops to help students prepare for career fairs

Students file through rows of recruiters during the Spring Career Fair at the Student Union Memorial Center on March 8, 2016. Many prospective employers attend the fair looking for new recruits.

The University of Arizona Student Engagement and Career Development department is hosting its second Prepare for the Fair event next week, Sept. 18-25, at the Student Union Memorial Center, room 411.

More than 20 different workshops and activities will be hosted by 24 different employers such as Geico, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, American Express and more. The workshops and activities will be focused on preparing students for the UA Fall Career Days the following week in helping students network and build connections with employers.

Sadie Randall, career educator for student engagement and career development, sorts out the details for the event and helps secure the employers that will attend.

“One of the biggest things is that students will hear firsthand information and advice from specific industries,” Randall said.

There will be activities and workshops pertaining to careers in nonprofits and STEM. Mock interviews and a resume lab will be available to help students prepare for the upcoming week and their futures. JCPenney will also host a College Suit-Up event at El Con Shopping Center on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. JCPenney will provide a 40 percent off discount upon presenting a CatCard to help students buy professional attire for the upcoming UA Fall Career Days.

UA Student Engagement and Career Development has a new app called “Career Fair Plus” on which students can find a complete list of employers that will be at this upcoming event and UA Fall Career Days, a calendar of activities, announcements, real-time updates, an interactive floor plan, event details and fair tips to help students prepare.

“Students need to take advantage of these fairs because you get direct experience where you can meet with a recruiter and get hired in the future,” Randall said.

