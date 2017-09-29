Jim Click Run 'N Roll returns to campus

The Jim Click Run 'N Roll. Participants are urged to arrive about 15 minutes before the 7 a.m. race time

The University of Arizona's Adaptive Athletics will host the Jim Click's Run 'N Roll this Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7 a.m. The program has taken place at the UA every year since 1975, and in 1985, Jim Click's name took over the event and is now called Jim Click's Run 'N' Roll.

RELATED: UA plans to spend deferred maintenance money on disability access

Angeline Carbajal, a graduate student and senior program coordinator for the Disability Resource Center said conditions should be ideal. "The weather and terrain in Tuscon makes for a great place and is pretty accessible to wheelchair users. UA's Disability Resource Center is a leader when it comes to access,” she said.

The event is the largest wheelchair and adaptive sports program in the nation.

"Generally, we bring in $80,000 to $100,000 every year," Carbajal said. All proceeds from the event go to equipment, travel and scholarships for the UA's wheelchair athletes.

Individual registration runs until Sept. 30, with tickets available at Performance Footwear-Williams Center, located at 5350 E. Broadway Blvd. #170. Cost is $25 per individual. Race-day registration will be available from 6:00-6:40 a.m. at the East end of the UA Mall and is $30 per person.

RELATED: VeloVets provides cycling opportunities for all

For team registration, a minimum of eight people is required, with a cost of $18 per person. The deadline for team registration is Sept. 29, and the team must complete an entry form. The largest team will receive a Magpie's Pizza Party.

Follow Shannon Sneath on Twitter