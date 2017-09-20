POBEAT: 09/20/17

A University of Arizona police vehicle sits on Park Avenue on the UA campus on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Group gripe

A University of Arizona Police Department officer was called to Colonia De La Paz Residence Hall around 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 in reference to a University of Arizona student yelling at a classmate.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a student who told police a classmate called her a “bitch.”

According to the student, she and five classmates met in a room of the Eller College of Management to begin working on a group project.

Only two of her classmates were present. The student calmly told the group they needed to be more focused and everyone needed to be more prepared.

Her classmate took offense to what she said and told her, “you’re not the team leader” and said “you’re just a bitch who is only worried about yourself.”

The student told police this shocked her, as she hadn’t even met this classmate before.

She went on to assure her classmate she only wanted the group to stay on top of their work since they would be responsible for more than 20 projects.

The student emailed her professor and requested to be put into another group.

She told the officer she only wanted to report the incident and did not want police to contact her classmate since she was not in fear for her safety.

An FYI was forwarded to the Dean of Students.

To the wall

A UAPD officer was called to Coronado Residence Hall around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 to check the welfare of a resident.

An employee told police she encountered a resident in front of the wall directly across the elevators.

She noticed a large, wet spot on the wall and floor and the resident turned around and told her, “I just peed on the wall.” He then walked back to his room and closed the door.

The employee said she did not see him urinate and did not see his genitalia. She did notice the resident’s body covered in black Sharpie drawings.

Police found the wet spot, which had a strong smell of urine, and proceeded to knock on the resident’s door.

The offending student’s roommate answered the door and let police enter, where they found the student on his bed.

He identified himself verbally, had slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes.

Police said they were there to check on his welfare, and he responded he drank “a lot” of alcohol at several unknown dorm rooms in Coronado Residence Hall.

He told police he did not remember how or when he got home, or who drew on his body. He added he did not know he urinated on the wall near the elevators.

