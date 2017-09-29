Wildcat Football's Donovan Moore Seriously Injured in Crash

Donovan Moore, wide receiver, Arizona Football. Moore was involved in a crash late Sept. 28 near Pima Community College's West Campus. Moore is hospitalized with what are believed to be life threatening injuries.

University of Arizona Football's Donovan Moore was involved and injured in a serious crash late Thursday night. He is hospitalized with injuries that are believed to be life threatening. The driver of the vehicle, Jordan Waddell, a Pima Community College running back, was killed.

According to Public Information Officer Kimberly Bay, Tucson Police responded around 11 p.m. to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Greasewood Rd. and Anklam Rd. where they administered life-saving techniques until paramedics arrived.

Police later learned that a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by an unidentified female had been stopped at the intersection as the lights changed to green. When the driver of the car entered the intersection, she was struck by a 2017 Infiniti SUV later determined by investigators to be driven by Waddell.

Moore, originally from San Diego, played quarter back at Tucson High and was a teammate with Waddell at PCC last semester. He is listed as having appeared during Wildcat's first game of the season, against NAU.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in. Follow the Daily Wildcat online, on Twitter and Facebook for updates.