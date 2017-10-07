ASUA Notebook: October 3

The Associate Students of the University of Arizona voted to set the date for a special election and fund Students for Sustainability attendance to an upcoming conference, as well as discuss the College of Education's new minor.

The ASUA special election for the College of Fine Arts was approved for Tuesday, Oct. 24. Applications are currently live on the ASUA website and will close Oct. 13 at noon. Campaigning will then begin Oct. 16 and run through election day.

Members of SFS will be attending the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education conference in San Antonio, Texas. SFS will send five students to present at the conference.

“This is a great opportunity for not only our students, but all students at universities to show their work,” said Lauren Thompson, undergraduate director for SFS.

The ASUA voted to fund the $2,000 request made by SFS for expenses needed to attend the conference.

During senator reports, ASUA Senator Briana Chaney announced that the College of Education has a new minor. The minor, “Education Psychology,” had been highly anticipated.

“It’s something that a lot of the College of Education students have wanted,” Chaney said. “So, this will be a good change in the College of Ed.”

Near the middle of the proceedings, UAPD Chief Brian Seastone announced that his department will have assessors on-site Monday through Wednesday for a scheduled accreditation review.

“This will be our ninth time in the process,” Seastone said. “We are the longest [accredited] university police department in the country.”

Administrative Vice President Lorenzo Johnson mentioned that Campus Pantry is currently interviewing for new membership.

“We’re looking to add about ten new members, potentially a second distribution, and figuring out how we can get more people across campus and across Tucson in [to the program],” Johnson said.

Finally, ASUA President Matt Lubisich announced that an extra $125,000 has been granted to multi-cultural centers, supplementing the demands made by the centers to the university two weeks ago.

“Those will go toward mental health counselors, financial aid counselors and discretionary funds,” said Matt Lubisich, president of ASUA. “They will also be mentioned on tour routes for campus tours.”

For more information on the special election, visit http://www.elections.asua.arizona.edu/

