Wishin' on a wing: Chi Omega and Make-A-Wish team up for fundraiser

Chi Omega Fraternity will be holding Wings for Wishes, a philanthropic event to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, in the Greek Heritage Park from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 19. This event is open to the Tucson community, and all proceeds go toward granting the wishes of children with serious illnesses.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was created in Arizona by Linda Bergendahl-Pauling after her son was diagnosed with Leukemia in the late 1970s. Bergendahl-Pauling's organization has enacted its acts of kindness far from Arizona, reaching across the United States and a total of five continents.

“Make-A-Wish is special to me and the rest of Chi Omega because we are able to create change in our very own community,” said Sydney Hess, Chi Omega Fall Philanthropy Chair. “The wishes that are granted by Tucson Make-A-Wish through efforts like Chi Omega’s Wings for Wishes are given to our Tucson neighbors.”

Buffalo Wild Wings has donated all of the wings for the event. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 on the day of the event. A wing-eating competition will take place around 11:00 p.m. and gift cards will be raffled off.

Chi Omega created an original goal to raise $20,000, but Hess believes support from the Tucson community thus far indicates that proceeds will far exceed this number.

On Saturday, the Tucson community will gather on the UA Mall for Make-A-Wish’s annual Walk for Wishes. Children's wishes will be granted at the event, and representatives from the foundation will be present to speak.

“It is so very rewarding to get to impact the lives of local children that that are in need of an adventure, a life-changing moment or a smile,” Hess said.

