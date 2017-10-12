The official Family Weekend events calendar

Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins (13) runs the ball during Arizona's 45-24 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. on Oct. 1, 2016. The Wildcats will play UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 14 during family weekend.

Tucson Meet Yourself

Tucson Meet Yourself or Tucson Eat Yourself is a family event where parents and students come together and indulge in culture and cuisine. The event starts Friday, October 13 and continues on through the weekend until Sunday, October 15.

Where: Downtown Tucson (one mile from the UA campus).

When: Friday, Oct. 13 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: varies

President Robbins Meet & Greet

Students and parents can gather in the bookstore to attend a meet and greet with University of Arizona 22nd President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. Robbins will discuss his vision and ideas for the future of the UA. It is recommended that you RSVP but it is open to all family weekend participants.

Where: Student Union Bookstore (downstairs area)

When: Friday October 13, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: free

Bear Down Friday

Description:

On Saturday, come Bear Down with our very own Pride of Arizona Marching Band, UA Pom Line, UA Cheer, twirlers and flags and our favorite power couple Wilbur and Wilma at the pep rally before the big game against UCLA.

Where: Main Gate Square (Tyndall Avenue South of University)

When: Friday October 13, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Nighttime Hike with Outdoor Rec

Become a real wildcat and hike through Kings Canyon Tail to the very top of Wasson Peak in Tucson’s Saguaro National Park. Snacks, transportation and instruction will be provided. Meet up at the Outdoor Recreation at the Student Recreation Center.

Registration required and for more information, visit the Rec Center Family Weekend 2017 website.

Where: Saguaro National Park (Meet at Rec Center)

When: Friday, October 13, 6 p.m. – midnight

Cost: $35

Family Movie Night on the UA Mall - Cars 3

Wildcats of all ages can enjoy a free screening of Disney’s Cars 3. Bring your favorite snacks and other movie watching necessities, including a blanket to the UA Mall.

For more information, visit the Rec Center Family Weekend 2017 website.

Where: UA Mall

When: Friday, October 13, 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ziplining Adventure with Outdoor Rec

Wildcats who are feeling like they’re up for a wild ride can learn how to handle the ropes and enjoy an aerial adventure as they learn to zipline at the outdoor rec. Open to ages 12 and up (with legal guardian). Registration is preferred, but not required.

Where: Rincon Vista, UA Challenge Course

When: Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Family Fun Zone

Who doesn’t love a little bit of fun? Wildcats of all ages can participate in the Family Fun Zone in the exciting hours leading up to kickoff. The fun that awaits includes inflatables, photo-ops, games and prizes. Also, don’t miss Pete the Cat at the UA Bookstores tent, where you can make crafts, color or listen to a story.

Where: UA Mall

When: Saturday, October 14, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $5.00

UCLA Bruins vs. Arizona Wildcats

Wildcats have the opportunity to show their parents what it means to have school spirit on the field with their own wildcats hosting the game between us and the UCLA Bruins in the Arizona Stadium.

Click here for more information and the link to purchase tickets.

Where: Arizona Stadium

When: Saturday, October 14, 6 p.m. game time

Cost: Varies depending on ticket level.

Family Walk/Run Benefiting the UA Campus Pantry

Wildcats and their parents can end family weekend on a healthy note by participating in the Fun Walk/Run to raise money and awareness for the UA Campus Pantry initiative, which aims to help reduce food insecurity in the UA Community. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the fun run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The rec will provide entertainment with inflatable bubble soccer, lawn games and a basketball shootout to help get wildcats warmed up.

Where: UA Mall

When: Sunday October 15, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cost: $5.00

Dealing with Empty Nest Syndrome and Fine Arts of Letting Go

Explore how empty nest syndrome affects parents. This discussion will review signs and symptoms, and will explore ways to help relieve the symptoms that come with empty nest syndrome. Debra Cox-Howard a Mental Health Clinician will help you prepare for your student’s return home for the holiday season.

Where: Santa Cruz Room, 3rd Floor of the SUMC

When: Friday October 13th, Noon – 12:45 p.m.

