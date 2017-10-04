Meet your major in the student union

Stephen Vandivort, a pre-business sophomore, submits his application to be admitted into the business administration major at the UA Eller College of Management in 2015.

The University of Arizona Colleges of Letters, Arts and Science Academic Advising Center is hosting the Meet Your Major Fair on Oct. 4 in the Student Union Memorial Center Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The UA has over 120 majors offered on campus, all of which will be represented at the fair. Representatives and advisers of the different majors will be available for students to network with and talk to. If you are unsure about the major you are currently in, want to explore more options or have not yet decided on a major, this fair may help you decide.

This event first started 20 years ago, and has since progressed and grown to include all of the UA majors offered.

“This is to help students who are undecided and give them a clear opportunity to figure out what they want to do,” said Annette Corrales, business manager for the CLAS Academic Advising Center.

Flyers for the event have been hung around campus over the past weeks, and there will also be signs around the SUMC directing students to the event.

“If you don’t know where to start, come and meet and connect with representatives and advisers of every major,” Corrales said.

