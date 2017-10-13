POLICE BEAT: Family Weekend Edition

A University of Arizona Police Department officer makes a call while standing by near the Koffler building on the UA campus.

Mother-Daughter Disaster Date

A mother watched her daughter get hit by a car during Family Weekend last year on Oct. 14, 2016.

According to the car's driver, she was driving down Fourth Street and saw people talking on the sidewalk. She did not think they would enter the street.

Without warning, the daughter stepped into the street right in front of the car. The driver swerved to the left to try and avoid her, but struck her, causing the daughter to tumble along the top edge of the windshield and then off the car.

According to a pedestrian witness, someone screamed.

The victim's mother, a California native, did not see if her daughter had looked for oncoming cars before entering the street.

While the mother claimed the driver of the car was driving at an unsafe speed, the officer and driver concluded the car was going about 17 mph.

An ambulance was called to treat minor scrapes and soreness in the daughter’s ankle. She was not taken to the hospital, but both mother and daughter later took an Uber to Banner University Medical Center as a precaution.

The car sustained dents on the passenger side of the front quarter panel.

Cool Cousin

Police were called to help a male passed out in a puddle of vomit on Oct. 15, 2016.

The male was in a parking lot between two cars when a female saw him and called 911. By the time the police arrived, he had woken up and moved to the sidewalk.

According to the male, he was resting when the female woke him up. The police officer could detect an odor of intoxicants coming from his mouth and noticed he was slurring his words as he spoke.

He told the police he was not a student and was in town visiting a cousin for Family Weekend. He also reported that he did not remember how he ended up passed out between two vehicles.

Police performed a preliminary breath test, which indicated the presence of alcohol in his breath. He was read his Miranda Rights and charged with minor in possession in body.

The female ordered an Uber for him, which was supposed to go to Manzanita Mohave. The officer followed it, and the male exited the car at Park Avenue and University Boulevard. The officer then drove the male to Manzanita.

