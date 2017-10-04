UA alum Christiana Duarte killed in shooting

Christiana Duarte, a recent UA graduate and victim of the Mandalay Bay shooting in Las Vegas. She was 22 years old.

The death of University of Arizona alumna Christiana “Chrissy” Duarte was confirmed Tuesday, October 3, by family after she was reported missing Monday, October 2.

Duarte, who graduated from UA’s Eller School of Busniess last spring, was a member of the Arizona chapter of Sigma Kappa sorority.

The 22-year-old California native was among the 22,000 attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival along the Las Vegas Strip when a gunman began firing into the crowd during the Jason Aldean portion of the concert.The gunman shot down at the festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 59 people and injuring mort than 500, according to the Associated Press.

“All of us in the University of Arizona community are saddened that Christiana Duarte, one of our graduates this past May, is among the victims from Las Vegas on Sunday night,” President Dr. Robert Robbins wrote in an statement. “The attack is a terrible tragedy for hundreds of families, and it is a shocking and horrific event for all of us. I know I speak for the UA community in expressing our deepest condolences for Christiana’s family…”

Duarte was a marketing and operations intern for Arizona’s Wildcat Hockey team. She had just began her first full-time job as a fan service associate for the Los Angeles Kings, The LA Times reported.

Follow The Daily Wildcat on Twitter