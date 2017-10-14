Woops! selling macaroons to fight breast cancer

Main Gate Square’s Whoops! BakeShop will be transforming each of its 20 assorted macaroon flavors pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pink macaroons will make their appearance Oct. 13-15, during the University of Arizona’s Family Weekend.

Woops! has pledged to donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for each box sold throughout the weekend. This nonprofit organization is committed to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer worldwide.

Ian Green WOOPS! Bakery is located on University Boulevard and sells a variety of drinks and treats, including macaroons, waffles and other pastries.

During Woops’! hours of operation, the shop will be hosting macaroon decorating with edible markers, blind taste-testing and raffles. These events are meant to be fun activities for community members and UA parents while also aiding an important cause.

“We wanted to do something creative and eye catching to get people interested in the event. It will be really fun and hopefully a memorable time,” said Naomi Lippel, co-owner of Woops! BakeShop.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation visit https://www.bcrf.org.

