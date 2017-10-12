Women's Resource Center painting pima purple

SPEAC intern and senior in public health Athena Herrington, center, grins as the protest makes its way down James E. Rogers Way during the annual UA Take Back the Night event on April 19.

This October, the Women’s Resource Center is supporting Paint Pima Purple, the Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse’s campaign to help end domestic violence.

“We … support Emerge and their work,” wrote Kim Dominguez, coordinator of feminist engagement at the WRC. “We also have sent out Emerge! event information on our list serve as a way to support the efforts to end sexual and gender based violence, including domestic violence.”

Paint Pima Purple is a series of events designed to raise awareness for and to help survivors of domestic violence in Southern Arizona.

Key events include Stuff the Truck and Wear Purple Day.

RELATED: Women Writing the West offers opportunity for aspiring student writers

At Stuff the Truck, volunteers will collect donations of supplies for survivors. Possible donations include gift cards to grocery stores, new hygiene items and unused undergarments. Stuff the Truck takes place on Oct. 13 at Canyon del Oro Baptist Church and on Oct. 27 at Rincon Congregational United Church of Christ.

Wear Purple Day is on Oct. 19. "Emerge!" The WRC encourages University of Arizona Students to wear their favorite purple outfit in support of domestic abuse survivors. Students can also book an appointment to get a purple hair extension for 10$ at Salon Nouveau. All proceeds will go to the Emerge! Center.

The Emerge! Center is the largest provider of domestic abuse prevention and treatment services in Southern Arizona.

“I feel that this is an important issue to raise awareness to,” said Hannah Hertenstein, a UA junior. “The email from the WRC that I read included shocking statistics about domestic abuse victims in Arizona.”

One in four women, and one in seven men, will experience domestic violence within their lifetime according to the Emerge! Center. On average, every three days someone dies as a result of domestic violence in Arizona.

Reports of both domestic violence and dating violence at the UA increased in the past year, according to the university’s 2017 Clery Crime Report. Domestic violence reports increased to 21 in 2016 from 19 in 2015. "Dating Violence" reports increased to 10 in 2016 from four in 2015.

RELATED: Local theater aims to challenge gender norms

For many students, college is the first time they’ve engaged in serious romantic relationships. It becomes a critical time to be aware of the signs of abuse, both for themselves and their friends.

Throughout October, the WRC will have informational brochures on how to identify signs of abuse and what to do if you or someone you know is being abused. The WRC also has purple bracelets, pens and nail files for distribution so that students can show their support for domestic abuse survivors.

Beyond the month of October, students can attend workshops at the Emerge! Center. The center also holds sessions to educate people on how to become a volunteer and accepts donations of critical supplies all year long.

The WRC expressed in its listserv to students that ending domestic violence is a cause that necessitates community support, as it is an issue that touches many people's’ lives. “Domestic violence can [affect] any and every one including college students,” Dominguez wrote.





Follow Vanessa Ontiveros on Twitter